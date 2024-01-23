BJP MP seeks name change of railway station in Prayagraj



Prayagraj: BJP MP Keshari Devi Patel has moved a proposal to change the name of Subedarganj railway station in Uttar Pradesh to Prayagraj Cantonment before the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Keshari Devi Patel, who is MP from Phulpur, moved this proposal during the meeting of the Standing Committee of Railways and Parliament held at North Central Railway headquarters.

She has also demanded stoppage of all Rajdhani trains at Prayagraj, expansion of Niranjan Railway Bridge, extension of Delhi-Kanpur Shatabdi to Prayagraj and daily running of Mumbai Duronto.

The MP gave suggestions like stoppage of Purva Express at Phulpur station, stoppage of Saryu Express at Dayalpur station and expansion of passenger facilities at Manikpur station, among others.