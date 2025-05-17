BJP MP Surya opposes Karnataka govt’s move to extend Metro to Tumakuru

Bengaluru: BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya on Saturday opposed the Karnataka government’s idea to extend metro service to neighbouring city Tumakuru, saying that it should focus on early completion of pending lines inside Bengaluru.

Sources have confirmed that the state government has decided to extend the Metro services to Tumakuru and is all set to send a proposal in this regard to the Central government.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has submitted a feasibility report for the extension of Metro services up to Tumakuru to the state government.

Opposing the development, Tejasvi Surya stated, “The government should instead focus on early completion of pending lines and further densification of the network inside Bengaluru. Metro is to solve intra-city connectivity.”

Tumakuru should be connected with RRTS or even suburban rail, he suggested.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced the proposal in 2024 in the state Budget, paving the way for the feasibility study.

As the feasibility report is submitted, the government will discuss the matter in the Cabinet meeting. Afterwards, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be prepared and submitted to the Central government for approval.

Sources said that Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, who represents the Tumakuru Lok Sabha seat, is in the project’s favour.

Notably, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Cooperation Minister K. N. Rajanna hail from Tumakuru city.

Bengaluru Metro is the second-longest operational metro network in India, with an operational length of 76.95 kilometres, behind Delhi Metro. Pending regulatory approvals, the long-awaited Namma Metro’s Yellow Line is likely to be operational from June. The Yellow Line runs from R.V. Road to Bommasandra and connects the tech hub Electronics City in Bengaluru.

The expected completion timeline for crucial Phase 1 of Bengaluru International Airport is between June and September 2026. The expected completion timeline for Phase 2 of Bengaluru Airport Metro is December 2026.

Amid this, the Karnataka government has shown keen interest in extending the services to the neighbouring city of Tumakuru.

Yashvanth Chouhan, Chief PRO, BMRCL, has confirmed that the feasibility report has proposed a 59.5-kilometre-long stretch of Metro lane and identified 25 elevated Metro stations between Bengaluru and Tumakuru cities.

The feasibility report will include details about the expenditure and where to make stops, he said.

The sources stated that the Metro services to Tumakuru are proposed to begin from Madavara station, located on Bengaluru-Pune National Highway, and end at the Shira Gate in Tumakuru.



