BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, wife meet PM Modi, gift him 750-year-old manuscript

Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and his singer wife Sivasri Skandaprasad met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in New Delhi and presented him the 750-year-old manuscript.

Taking to social media platform X, Tejasvi Surya stated, “Sivasri and I had the opportunity to meet and receive blessings from our Hon. PM Sri Narendra Modi Ji.”

“As always, the Prime Minister exuded warmth and love and blessed us. He remarked that he had seen our wedding pictures, which left us both pleasantly surprised. On the occasion, we gifted the PM a 750-year-old manuscript of the Sarvamoola Grantha, composed by Sri Madhwacharya, and preserved using the cutting-edge Waferfiche technology that can help preserve manuscripts for centuries,” Surya said.

On the preserving technology of manuscripts, he said, “Waferfiche is a patented semiconductor manufacturing-based technology where Silicon wafers are used as substrates. The writing is done by using gold or aluminium metal deposition on Silicon. The size reduction allows hundreds of images to be embedded on a single wafer. These wafers are fireproof and waterproof and can stay as is for a thousand years. This technology was used by NASA to leave a time capsule during the maiden landing of man on the Moon.”

“This ancient manuscript is preserved in this modern form by an NGO called Tara Prakashana from my constituency, which is involved in the preservation of ancient manuscripts. Like an eager student, the PM asked questions about this process of preservation of ancient manuscripts and explained the need to preserve our traditional wisdom,” he stated.

He said that under Prime Minister Modi, the country is on a mission to preserve ancient manuscripts that are a treasure trove of the country’s civilisational knowledge.

Prime Minister Modi has launched the Gnana Bharat Mission and made budgetary allocations to support this important initiative, Surya said.

“We are fortunate to have received blessings from an epochal leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji,” he stated.



