Two Arrested in Mangalore for Trafficking Narcotics in CCB Operation

Mangalore: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Mangalore police has apprehended two young individuals allegedly involved in the sale of narcotic substances, including Hydro Weed Ganja, Charas, and Ganja, within the city. The arrests were made following a targeted operation based on credible intelligence regarding the distribution of these substances to the public and students in Mangalore.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Thaisir Ismail Hussain, 23, a resident of Subhash Nagar, Pandeshwar, and Royston Xavier Lobo, 22, originally from Bantwal, Pane Mangalore, currently residing in Shivbagh, Mangalore.

The arrests took place on Shivbagh 5th Cross Road, where the suspects were allegedly engaged in possessing and selling illicit substances. Law enforcement officials seized Hydro Weed Ganja, Charas, and Ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 8,00,000, along with two mobile phones. The total value of the seized assets is estimated at Rs 9 lakhs.

According to police reports, the accused were allegedly procuring the narcotics from Bangalore and distributing them in Mangalore. Preliminary investigations suggest the individuals were motivated by the desire to maintain a lavish lifestyle through drug peddling.

A formal case has been registered at the Mangalore East Police Station. The operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Mr. Anupam Agarwal, IPS, and under the direction of Deputy Commissioners of Police Mr. Siddharth Goyal, IPS (Law & Order Division), and Mr. K. Ravishankar, KSPS (Crime and Traffic Division). The operational team was led by ACP Manoj Kumar Naik of the CCB unit and included Police Inspector Rafiq K.M., PSI Narendra, ASIs Rama Poojary, Sheenappa, Sujan Shetty, and other personnel from the CCB unit.



