BJP nominates Jay Dholakia as candidate for Nuapada bypoll in Odisha

Bhubaneshwar: The Central Election Committee of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday formally announced Jay Dholakia as its candidate for the Nuapada by-election in Odisha.

The Nuapada Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Dholakia’s father and senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.

Earlier, Jay Dholakia was speculated to contest the by-election on a BJD ticket, following in his father’s footsteps. However, in an interesting twist, he joined the ruling BJP on Saturday (November 11).

Meanwhile, BJP sources have also confirmed that Dholakia will file his nomination on October 16 in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the party’s Odisha president Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders.

Speaking to media persons, BJP MP Sujeet Kumar on Tuesday said that a grand meeting will be organised in Nuapada on Thursday, where over 40,000 BJP supporters and workers are expected to participate.

Kumar also informed that more than 2,000 workers from the opposition BJD and Congress will join the ruling BJP during the grand joining programme in Nuapada on the same day.

The BJP MP exuded confidence that the party would win the by-election by a margin of more than 50,000 votes.

Political experts have claimed that the ruling BJP will leave no stone unturned to win the bypoll, which is the first election since it assumed power in the state.

Notably, the process of filing nominations began on Monday. Candidates can submit their nominations until October 20, which is the last date for filing.

The scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on October 22, and candidates can withdraw their candidature by October 24.

The by-election for the Nuapada Assembly seat is scheduled to be held on November 11, while the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The Congress party has nominated tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi as its candidate, while the BJD is yet to announce its nominee.