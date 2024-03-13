BJP Releases Second List of Candidates, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru for Kota, DK to Brijesh Chowta
Mangaluru: The BJP has released the 2nd list for the next Lok Sabha elections. In the second list names of 20 candidates from Karnataka were released on March 13.
Eight sitting MPs have missed the ticket to contest in the LS elections. Pratap Simha, D V Sadananda Gowda, Karadi Sanganna, Sivakumar Udasi, and GS Basavaraju missed the ticket to contest the LS elections. BJP ticket for Belgaum and Uttara Kannada districts is yet to be announced. The names of JDS-BJP alliance Constituencies will be announced later. From Tumkur Constituency V Somanna has succeeded in getting the ticket. In the 2nd list, the BJP has announced the names of 72 constituencies.
Nalin Kumar Katil from DK, Pratap Sinha from Kodagu constituency, Karadi Sanganna from Koppal, Sadananda Gowda from Bangalore and Devendrappa from Bellary were denied tickets, but Srinivas Prasad in Chamarajanagar, CM Udasi from Haveri, G S Basavaraj from Tumkur and GM Siddeshwar from Davanagere have announced their retirement.
List of Candidates:
Bijapur- Ramesh Jigajinagi
Chikkodi- Anna Saheb Jolle
Bagalkote- P
C. Gaddigowda
Kalaburagi- Umesh Jadhav
Bidar- Lord Khuba
Koppal- Dr. Basavaraja Cavator
Bellary- Sriramulu
Haveri- Basavaraja Bommai
Dharwad- Prahlad Joshi
Davanagere- Gayatri Siddeshwar
Shimoga- B.Y. Raghavendra
Udupi-Chikkamagaluru- Kota Srinivasa Pujari
Dakshina Kannada – K. Brijesh Chowta
Tumkur – V. Somanna
Mysore- Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar
Chamarajanagar-S. Basavaraj
Bangalore Rural – Dr. C.N. Manjunath
Bangalore North- Shobha Karandlaje
Bangalore Center – P.C. Mohan
Bangalore South- Bright Sun