BJP Releases Second List of Candidates, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru for Kota, DK to Brijesh Chowta

Mangaluru: The BJP has released the 2nd list for the next Lok Sabha elections. In the second list names of 20 candidates from Karnataka were released on March 13.

Eight sitting MPs have missed the ticket to contest in the LS elections. Pratap Simha, D V Sadananda Gowda, Karadi Sanganna, Sivakumar Udasi, and GS Basavaraju missed the ticket to contest the LS elections. BJP ticket for Belgaum and Uttara Kannada districts is yet to be announced. The names of JDS-BJP alliance Constituencies will be announced later. From Tumkur Constituency V Somanna has succeeded in getting the ticket. In the 2nd list, the BJP has announced the names of 72 constituencies.

Nalin Kumar Katil from DK, Pratap Sinha from Kodagu constituency, Karadi Sanganna from Koppal, Sadananda Gowda from Bangalore and Devendrappa from Bellary were denied tickets, but Srinivas Prasad in Chamarajanagar, CM Udasi from Haveri, G S Basavaraj from Tumkur and GM Siddeshwar from Davanagere have announced their retirement.

List of Candidates:

Bijapur- Ramesh Jigajinagi

Chikkodi- Anna Saheb Jolle

Bagalkote- P

C. Gaddigowda

Kalaburagi- Umesh Jadhav

Bidar- Lord Khuba

Koppal- Dr. Basavaraja Cavator

Bellary- Sriramulu

Haveri- Basavaraja Bommai

Dharwad- Prahlad Joshi

Davanagere- Gayatri Siddeshwar

Shimoga- B.Y. Raghavendra

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru- Kota Srinivasa Pujari

Dakshina Kannada – K. Brijesh Chowta

Tumkur – V. Somanna

Mysore- Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar

Chamarajanagar-S. Basavaraj

Bangalore Rural – Dr. C.N. Manjunath

Bangalore North- Shobha Karandlaje

Bangalore Center – P.C. Mohan

Bangalore South- Bright Sun