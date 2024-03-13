Working for Poor is the Goal of Congress Government- CM Siddaramaiah

Udupi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Congress government aims to work for the poor by giving guarantees which will give financial strength to the people suffering from price rises.

He was speaking at a convention of the beneficiaries of the Panch Guarantee Schemes, the foundation stone laying ceremony and the inauguration of development works at the MGM Ground Udupi on March 13.

Addressing the gathering CM Siddaramaiah said, “Shakti Yojana was launched on June 11, 2023. In Udupi district, 87 lakh women have travelled free at a cost of Rs 33 crore. 3,11,652 people are benefiting under the Griha Jyoti Yojana, for which Rs 114 crore has been spent. Under the Annabhagya Yojana, 7,66,000 people are given free rice. The central government of BJP has never been in favour of social justice by refusing to give rice to the poor of the state. Only the Congress party is working for the poor. Every family is benefitted by Rs 4 to 5 thousand rupees per month”.

CM further said, “BJP is giving wrong information to people about the guarantees. We have formed implementation committees to ensure that the guarantees reach everyone. We have been criticised that development could not be funded due to guarantees. The Prime Minister had said that guarantees would lead to financial bankruptcy in the state. But this year 36 thousand and next year 52009 crores have been allocated in this budget for guarantees, and development works are also being carried out. Rs 1.20 lakh crores have been kept in the budget for development but the state BJP is misleading the people”.

CM also said, “Rs 4.30 lakh crore is given by the state in the form of tax, but only 50257 crore is coming back to the state. It is a big injustice to Karnataka during Prime Minister Modi’s time and MP Shobha Karandlaje has never questioned the centre about it. Should such parliamentarians be elected by the people of the state? Acche din ayenge, sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, Prime Minister Modi has not acted as he said at the Centre. But we have fulfilled the promises made by our Congress government. We have fulfilled 98% of our promises, BJP has fulfilled only 10%”.

“Narendra Modi has lied that he will give money and give jobs to all the people of the country. If Modi inaugurated the Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, then I have inaugurated the Anjaneya Temple in the state. I have earmarked a grant for the development of the Anjanadri Hill here”. said CM.

Siddaramaiah is mocked as anti-Hindu. This is how Modi came to power by misguiding the people, the CM asked the gathered people to call the BJP Go back in the state.

“MP Anantakumar Hegde had said that if the BJP comes to power again at the centre, they will change the constitution. BJP wants to change the constitution. People should not be victims of this. Therefore, BJP should not come to power for the survival of the constitution”, said the CM.

Based on the principles of Basavanna, our government has done as it said. We declared Vishwaguru Basavanna as a cultural hero. 3,000 crores to the fisheries department is kept in the budget. 10 thousand houses are being given to fishermen. Coastal areas will be developed. He asked the people to bless the Congress party which is involved in the hardships and joy of the people.



