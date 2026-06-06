BJP slams Karnataka govt over Cabinet row, alleges neglect of farmers and education sector

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Leader of Opposition (LoP) and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader R. Ashoka on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, criticising the ongoing Cabinet portfolio allocation process and alleging that it has exposed the ruling party’s “real priorities” before the people of the state.

In a statement, Ashoka said the alleged delay and confusion in assigning portfolios had left key departments without Ministers at a time when urgent governance decisions were required.

Referring to the Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the LoP said the current situation has made it clear that the Congress government’s focus is not on governance but on political bargaining over departments.

He claimed that farmers in the state were preparing for the monsoon sowing season, but Karnataka currently does not have a full-time Agriculture Minister.

He said that issues such as seed availability, fertiliser supply, crop loans, crop insurance and monsoon assessment were being neglected due to administrative vacuum in the department.

He also added that the education sector was facing similar neglect, with the new academic year having begun.

According to the LoP, thousands of government schools require urgent repairs due to leaking roofs and unsafe structures during rains, while sanitation facilities remain inadequate.

He added that there are pressing issues such as shortage of textbooks, uniforms and teachers, but the state does not have an Education Minister in place.

Ashoka alleged that Congress leaders were more focused on “lucrative portfolios” rather than public welfare.

He said internal competition within the Congress was centered around departments that handle large-scale financial resources, contracts and commissions, while ignoring farmers’ and students’ concerns.

He also criticised the arrangement regarding Bengaluru development portfolios, claiming that although the Congress leadership has assigned a capable Minister, key authorities such as the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) remain with the Chief Minister, rendering the assigned Minister ineffective.

Calling the Cabinet allocation process a ‘political compromise’ rather than an administrative necessity, Ashoka alleged that it was aimed at control over resources rather than governance or development.

He also claimed that the administrative machinery in the state has been “completely paralysed” for several weeks due to internal conflicts within the Congress over power-sharing and portfolio distribution.

He said the people of Karnataka were suffering as a result, with no time being given to farmers’ issues, students’ future, school infrastructure, textbook distribution, or improving Bengaluru’s civic conditions.

Ashoka alleged that the Congress government’s only agenda was focused on power, resources and “opportunities for corruption”, rather than public welfare or development.

He expressed confidence that the people of Karnataka are closely observing the situation and will “teach a lesson” to the Congress in the coming elections.