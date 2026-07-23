K’taka: ED seizes digital evidence in ISIS funding probe

Bengaluru: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has conducted searches at eight locations in Bengaluru in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged ISIS recruitment and terror funding module, the agency said on Thursday.

The searches were carried out on 21 July under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. During the operation, the ED seized incriminating electronic records and digital devices and froze proceeds of crime worth Rs 7.50 lakh under Section 17(1‑A) of the Act.

According to the agency, the investigation stems from an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered based on a First Information Report filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) concerning alleged ISIS recruitment activities involving the Iqra Welfare Trust, Guidance for Mankind (GFM) Trust, and certain individuals based in Bengaluru.

The NIA had registered the case under Sections 17 (raising funds for terrorist acts), 18 (conspiracy and preparatory acts for terrorism), and 18B (recruitment of persons for terrorist acts) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The agency had earlier arrested five accused in the case: Irfan Nasir, a businessman; Ahamed Abdul Cader, a business analyst employed with a private bank; Mohd. Tauqir Mahmood, a dentist and KIMS alumnus; Zuhab Hameed Shakeel Manna alias Zohaib Manna, an IT professional; and Mohd. Shihab, also an IT professional, who was allegedly absconding during the investigation.

According to the NIA chargesheet, the accused allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy to radicalise and recruit Muslim youth from Bengaluru into the banned terrorist organisation ISIS/ISIL/Daesh.

Investigators allege that the accused identified and radicalised recruits through programmes such as “Iqra Camp,” described as a personality development workshop, and “Quran Circle,” a weekly study group. They are also accused of raising and channelling funds through individuals, trusts, and personal savings to facilitate the travel of recruits to Syria via Turkey to join ISIS and participate in armed activities.

The chargesheet further alleges that the accused exploited sentiments surrounding the anti‑CAA/NRC protests to incite communal tensions and propagated ISIS ideology through encrypted social media platforms.

The ED said its investigation has revealed that funds were raised both by the accused and through trustees associated with the Iqra Welfare Trust and Guidance for Mankind Trust, which were allegedly used to finance and facilitate the recruitment of vulnerable individuals into ISIS.

The agency stated that further investigation under the PMLA is underway.