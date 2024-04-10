BJP strengthens position in AICC chief Kharge’s home turf Kalaburagi with Nitin Guttedar’s joining



Bengaluru: The BJP has strengthened its position in AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s home turf Kalaburagi parliamentary constituency with the joining of Nitin Guttedar.

Incidentally, Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani is the Congress candidate from the Kalaburagi seat.

Umesh B Jadhav, sitting BJP MP who defeated Congress chief Kharge in the 2019 General Elections is contesting again from here.

Nitin Guttedar is a prominent leader from the Afzalpur Assembly constituency in Kalaburagi District. He contested as an Independent candidate and secured second position as he lost to Congress candidate MY Patil by 4,594 votes.

Karnataka BJP President, BY Vijayendra welcomed Nitin Guttedar and his supporters to the party at its headquarters.

Vijayendra stated, “I welcome Nitin Guttedar and his followers to the BJP with warmth. His joining the BJP will have a great impact on the results of the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP is strengthened by his joining the party.”

He added that including Kalaburagi, the BJP-JD(S) alliance is working to win all 28 seats in Karnataka.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept his word. The promises made in the manifesto are literally implemented. Even after 10 years of rule, the popularity of Prime Minister Modi is increasing. We are working with a conviction of re-electing Prime Minister Modi. He is working for the country without resting even for a single day. He attended the funeral of his mother for only two hours,” Vijayendra said.

Nitin Guttedar said that he had got an opportunity to join the BJP and organise it. “I will work for Prime Minister Modi and ensure the party’s victory in Kalaburagi District and pass on the message to the state,” he stated.



