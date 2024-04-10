FMMC Department of Anaesthesiology Holds CME on “INFU-NOVATION”

Mangaluru: “Infu-Novation”, a hands-on TCI workshop, was conducted by the Department of Anaesthesiology in collaboration with ISA Mangalore and AOTTA on April 7, 2024, at the Decennial Memorial Hall, Father Muller Medical College, Mangalore. Esteemed guest speakers from two prestigious hospitals in Bangalore, Sakra World Hospital and Aster RV Bangalore, graced the event. The programme was attended by 160 delegates, including HODs, Senior Consultants, Junior Staff, and Postgraduates from various colleges in and around Mangalore.

The CME focused on the latest technology in Anaesthesia, “Target Controlled Infusion”. The event commenced promptly at 9:00 am with an opening talk by Dr Shishir Chandrashekar, a senior consultant at Sakra World Hospital, on “Why Should I Use TCI?” This was followed by an inaugural function featuring a melodious prayer by PG Resident Dr Winola and ATOT Intern Getciya on the guitar. Dr Ananth Srikrishna Somayaji extended a warm welcome to all dignitaries and delegates. The guest speakers were felicitated and a lamp-lighting ceremony symbolizing the journey towards knowledge took place. The distinguished guests on the platform included Director, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, who addressed the gathering with a presidential address, conveying his best wishes to all, the Administrator, FMMC, Rev. Fr Ajith Menezes, and the Dean, FMMC, Dr Antony Sylvian D’Souza. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Pooja S.

The scientific program proceeded with talks by Dr Arun B.G. on three-compartment pharmacokinetics and Dr Vivek Rayadurg on BIS monitoring. Meanwhile, Dr Arun, Dr Ananth, Dr Balakrishna, Dr Dale, and Dr Ritu prepared a patient in the OT for a live demonstration of TCI usage. Subsequently, there was a live telecast of the induction of a patient from the OT, followed by an interactive session with the delegates led by Dr Shishir, Dr Arun, and Dr Vivek. Dr Shishir also discussed the economics of TCI and a smooth extubation was demonstrated by Dr Arun. Dr Vivek then elucidated on other drugs in TCI, leading to a lunch break catered by Kamath Caterers.

The afternoon session commenced with a hands-on session for delegates on TCI pumps, monitored by guest speakers. Four stations were set up for volunteers to explore different pump settings. A lively Q&A session ensued, allowing delegates to interact with the speakers. Dr. Arun concluded the session with a talk on safety tips for using TCI, followed by a group photo session and high tea for all.

The previous evening featured a banquet in collaboration with ISA Mangalore and Themis, marking the launch of Inj. Remifentanil. Dr. Shishir Chandrashekhar delivered a talk on Remifentanil, accompanied by melodious music by Dr. Livia and Dr. Winola. Overall, the Department of Anaesthesiology orchestrated a successful academic event, exploring and disseminating knowledge on new drugs and techniques in anaesthesiology, with the invaluable support of management, senior consultants, colleagues, PGs, and friends. The entire event was planned and executed by the Chairperson, Dr Ananth Srikrishna Somayaji, Organising Secretary Dr. Pooja S, and Treasurer Dr Devika Anil, under the guidance of Dr. Kishan Shetty, HOD of the Department of Anaesthesiology.



