BJP Sweeps Kotekaru Town Panchayat Elections, Divya Satish Shetty Elected President

Kotekaru: The BJP has secured a decisive victory in the Kotekaru town panchayat elections, with Divya Satish Shetty being elected as the president and Praveen Bagambila as the vice president.

The election process was held on Thursday at the Kotekaru town panchayat hall, with Ullal Tahsildar Puttaraju DA serving as the Returning Officer. Divya Satish Shetty and Praveen Bagambila received 12 votes each, including MP Brijesh Chowta’s vote, to win the president and vice president posts, respectively.

Independent member Harish Rao and Congress’ Ahmed Bava Ajjinadka secured six votes each. MP Brijesh Chowta and Tahsildar Puttaraju congratulated the newly elected president and vice president.

The BJP had won 11 seats in the previous election held on December 27, 2021, after the Kotekar gram panchayat was upgraded to a town panchayat. However, due to reservation issues, the party was unable to assume power until now.

MP Brijesh Chowta stated that the BJP’s victory is a testament to the party’s commitment to women empowerment and social justice. He urged the new president to focus on economically and socially empowering women and addressing the concerns of marginalized communities.

BJP District President Satish Kumpala, Vice-President K Ravindra Shetty Mithottu, The Mysore Electrical Limited Former President Santosh Kumar Rai Boliyar, District Spokesperson Mohan Raj K.R. District Secretary Dinesh Ammur, Constituency President Jagadish Alva Kuvettabailu, Vice-President Ravishankar Someshwara, General Secretaries Dayananda Thokkottu, Sujith Maddur, Kshetra Mahila Morcha President Ksha, Jayashree Pravulladas, Uday Shetty, Sullen Shetty and others were present.