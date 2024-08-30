Govt to resolve recruitment issue under PESA Act in tribal areas: Maha CM

Mumbai: Amid the demand from the ruling and opposition parties in the run-up to the state Assembly election, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that the government is positive on resolving the recruitment issue in the tribal areas under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA Act), subject to the verdict on a petition in Supreme Court.

The court will be requested to allow appointments to the tribal candidates, he said during his meeting held late Thursday night with the ministers, legislators and MPs, especially from the tribal-dominated constituencies in Maharashtra.

In the wake of CM Shinde’s assurance, a tribal leader J.P. Gavit, who had launched an agitation demanding an early government decision on the recruitment of tribal candidates in the tribal areas, has temporarily deferred his agitation.

Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Narhari Jhirwal, Tribal Development Minister Vijay Kumar Gavit, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, NCP(SP) MP Bhaskar Bhagre, NCP(SP) legislator Sunil Bhusara, additional chief secretary of the finance department O.P. Gupta, principal secretary of the urban development department Aseem Kumar Gupta were among those present in the meeting.

“The government is giving priority to the development of the tribal community. The government is focusing on strengthening the health services in the tribal areas and the steps will be taken immediately to make the Gram Sabha capable of carrying out the development of the tribal-dominated villages. The recruitment in PESA areas in all the departments, including health department will be given priority,” said CM Shinde. He also assured that new dynamic gazetted officers will be appointed for the development of the tribal regions and similarly, the Governor will be requested to permit the Gram Sabha for expenditure of funds up to some extent.

CM Shinde also declared that sports person Kavita Raut will be directly recruited in the government service.

The CM’s assurance came days after Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), Antar Singh Arya, had said there was no ban on recruitment in scheduled areas of the states and expressed shock that recruitment under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) Act has been halted in Maharashtra. Arya added that he would issue a notice to the state government on the issue once he was back in Delhi.