BJP unveils Manesar municipal corporation polls manifesto

Gurugram: The BJP released the manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Manesar Municipal Corporation (MMC) election on Wednesday.

BJP State President Pandit Mohan Lal Badoli released the Sankalp Patra in a grand program organised in Sector-82, Manesar.

Baroli said that if BJP’s mayor candidate for MMC, Sundar Lal Yadav, wins, he will fulfil every promise made in the Manesar manifesto.

The BJP mayor candidate Sundar Lal Yadav, former MLA Satya Prakash Jarawata, Manoj Sharma and other leaders were also present. The BJP state chief said that preventing waterlogging before the 2025 monsoon will be our priority in the MMC area.

He said that special attention will be given to main roads like Dwarka Expressway to IMT Manesar Road (Sector 84, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91) and Sector 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 92, 93, 95 Main Road so that the people here do not face any inconvenience.

“Underpasses will be developed for local crossings on NH-48, which will provide relief to the people of densely populated wards number 10, 11 and 12. Work will be done on road widening and construction of new roads, and the BJP government will work with commitment to solve the problem of traffic jams in areas like Sati Chowk,” he said.

Speaking on the points given in the manifesto, Badoli said that Mission ‘Sudhar’ will be started under which priority will be given to road repair work in Gadhi, Sikandarpur, Naharpur, Kho and Manesar villages.

“Under this mission, every road in Manesar will be completely paved. Also, sewage disposal facilities will be improved in all wards and cleaning of septic tanks will be made mandatory twice a year. Special garbage cleaning drives will be conducted near Manesar Sector 4, 95, Hayatpur, Kankrola Bhaangrola Village and Yaduvanshi School,” he said.

He further said that the Mission will implement stray animal management which will include setting up of cow shelters, ensuring smooth functioning of existing cow shelters, and strengthening the monitoring system.

He said that in collaboration with the state government, regular health check-up camps will be organised in the industrial area so that people suffering from various diseases can get help. “Drink from Tap Mission” will be started, under which public water purification systems will be installed in areas with poor water tables so that clean water is available to everyone.

Badoli said that “Swachh Hariyali Yojana” will be started under which there will be road cleaning machines in the area and water sprinkling in every city ward. We will develop green areas like oxygen park, green park and jogging track in every ward so that everyone can get a clean and healthy environment.

“The work of regularising colonies will also be done with the cooperation of the government. An integrated traffic management system with smart signals and real-time monitoring will be implemented for smooth traffic. The routes of GMBCL buses will be increased and two new hi-tech bus stands will be built in Pachgaon and Kherki Daula,” he asserted.

“The community hall and sports stadium will be built in every village, a modern crematorium will be constructed in Manesar city, the garbage tax on those 76 bulk waste generator societies of Manesar will be abolished and the BPL cards for poor people will be issued at home,” he said.

He further said that the government is also serious about the safety of women, so special pink buses will be started on the main routes of Manesar.

While taking a dig at Congress, he said, “Congress is not a challenge for BJP. In the civic elections, the people of Haryana will completely wipe out the Congress in the state like in Delhi.

He added that the BJP will fulfil 100 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto, adding that the Congress says everything, but there is a huge difference between what the Congress says and what it does.

“A triple-engine government will be formed in Manesar, and development work will be done at a fast pace,” he added.