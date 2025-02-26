Gelephu Mindfulness City project to benefit Bhutan & Assam: Minister

Guwahati: Bhutan’s Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Younten Phuntsho during a meeting with Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya apprised the latter of the upcoming Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project, highlighting its potential benefits for both Bhutan and Assam.

The visiting Minister requested the Governor’s support and coordination for the successful realisation of this project.

Spread over 2,500 square km areas, the GMC is a Special Administrative Region in Bhutan, envisioned by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and it is an innovative urban development project that integrates economic growth with mindfulness, holistic living, and sustainability.

Situated along Datgari of Chirang district of Assam, GMC’s strategic position at the crossroads of major economic regions, including South Asia, ASEAN, and China, combined with Bhutan’s commitment to sustainable development, rich cultural heritage, and strong governance, positions the City as a global leader in mindful and sustainable urban growth.

A high-level delegation from Bhutan, led by Minister Phuntsho, along with 11 members discussed various issues with Assam Governor at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Governor Acharya spoke on the enduring bond shared by Assam and Bhutan, a relationship that has been nurtured over centuries through cultural, historical, and economic exchanges.

He noted that both India and Bhutan share a deep admiration for each other’s visionary leadership, which is exemplified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

The Governor also called for joint efforts to promote eco-tourism and conservation in the areas of mutual benefits. He also proposed enhancing spiritual tourism circuits as a way to enrich the Assam-Bhutan partnership.

On education and skill development, Acharya pointed out the Assam government’s initiative, where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed Bhutanese students with a provision of five reserved seats in government medical colleges. This move demonstrates a commitment to empowering Bhutanese youth by providing them access to world-class education and skills available in Assam.

The Governor also lauded Bhutan’s efforts in promoting organic farming, recognising the nation’s leadership in sustainable agricultural practices.

The Bhutanese delegation extended their congratulations to the Assam government for successfully conducting Advantage Assam 2.0, recognising its role in promoting economic growth and collaboration.