BJP wants inequality in society; survey necessary: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Defending the caste census in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that inequality exists in society, and the survey data is necessary to eliminate it. He added that understanding which communities face illiteracy, poverty, lack of land, and other disadvantages is essential.

He spoke to the media on Wednesday in Bengaluru after visiting Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who is undergoing treatment at the M.S. Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru.

Reacting to Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy’s remark that a caste survey cannot bring social upliftment, Siddaramaiah said this survey was social, economic, and educational in nature, and Babasaheb Ambedkar had stated that to eliminate inequality, the disadvantaged must come to the mainstream of society.

“The BJP wants inequality in society to continue; it wants a particular caste to remain at the top. Under the insistence of Congress senior Rahul Gandhi and the state government, the Central government has now also moved forward to conduct the caste survey,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

Talking about heavy floods in the north Karnataka region, CM Siddaramaiah said, “Compared to other districts in the state, about 95 per cent of floods have occurred in around nine districts of the north Karnataka region. Floods have affected Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Gadag districts, he said.

Responding to Union Minister Kumaraswamy’s statement that flood relief would be provided by the Central government, CM Siddaramaiah welcomed the statement. “However, when the state experienced drought in 2023, the Central government did not provide relief, and the state had to approach the Supreme Court to receive assistance. Now, if Kumaraswamy provides relief, the proposal will be submitted by the state government,” the CM said.

CM Siddaramaiah conducted an aerial survey of four districts affected by floods in the north Karnataka region on Tuesday.

After visiting Kharge at the hospital, CM Siddaramaiah said that Kharge’s health condition was good.

Siddaramaiah also extended Dusshera greetings to the people of the state and said he will participate in the Dasara festival events scheduled in Mysuru on Thursday.