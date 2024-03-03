BJP workers hold Bike rally asking Party not to field Shobha Karandlaje from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru for LS elections

Udupi: A section of the BJP workers held a bike rally in Udupi on Saturday demanding that the incumbent MP of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje not be fielded again for the third time from the constituency for the Lok Sabha elections.

The rally was led by Kishore D Suvarna, secretary, of All India Fishermen’s Association, who has been demanding that former Udupi MLA Pramod Madhwaraj be fielded instead.

The rally from Malpe to the party’s office at Kadiyali passed through Adi Udupi, Karavali bypass, Bannanje and the city bus stand.

Later, a memorandum was submitted to Kishore Kumar Kundapur, president, of the Udupi district unit of the party demanding that a local person be issued a ticket to contest from the constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP member of Udupi City Municipal Council Yogish Salian alleged that Karandlaje has called them as “rented workers” and does not behave properly with the senior party workers.

In this election, the BJP workers of Udupi district are asking for a change in the candidate of this constituency. When the senior workers of the party took any issue of the constituency to the sitting MP Shobha Karandlaje, she spoke arrogantly. This kind of behaviour of a people’s representative is not right.

‘We need a change in Udupi this time. For the last 10 years, we have chosen only one person. They are only getting elected in the name of Modi and not doing any development work for the constituency.

He said that Madhwaraj should be fielded from the constituency as he responds to the problems of the fishermen.

District BJP president Kishore Kumar, speaking to media persons said that Activists are expressing different opinion regarding the candidate of the constituency. There is a system and norms in the party as to how it should be accepted and what decision should be taken. We will convey the opinion of the workers to our party leaders, he said.