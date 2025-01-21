BJP’s balloon deflating, says Punjab CM at Delhi roadshows

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday conducted roadshows in support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, and Mangolpuri for the Delhi Assembly elections.

He appealed to people to vote for AAP. Mann first held a road show in Shakur Basti for Delhi’s former Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Later, he campaigned in Tri Nagar and Mangolpuri constituencies for the AAP candidates.

A large number of AAP workers and local residents attended the road shows. People welcomed Chief Minister Mann with flowers and enthusiastic slogans, while Mann expressed his gratitude and urged them to re-elect the Aam Aadmi Party government under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

During the Shakur Basti roadshow, a balloon bearing the BJP’s election symbol, the lotus, was floating in the air.

The balloon was deflating, Mann remarked on it humorously and showed it to the people, saying, “This is a sign that BJP’s hype has already been deflated in the Delhi Assembly elections. The same will happen on the day of the results.”

Addressing the public in Tri Nagar, Mann said February 5 would be a historic day for Delhi. He urged people to elect candidates who live among them and understand their issues and challenges.

“AAP candidates come from ordinary families, so they understand your problems well,” he added.

Criticising the BJP, Mann said in a statement, “Earlier, they used to call Kejriwal’s welfare schemes freebies, but now they themselves are announcing free schemes. However, they will not deliver anything. In the past, they made several false promises like giving Rs 15 lakh to everyone. Only the Aam Aadmi Party delivers on its promises. We have fulfilled all our promises in Punjab and Delhi.”

He also said the BJP would once again limit to single-digit seats in this election, so few that all their MLAs would be able to fit into one car and go to the Assembly together. He added that Congress’s record of zero seats would remain intact.

“The Congress won’t lose anything because they already had zero seats, and they will continue to have zero seats,” Mann said.

Mann accused the BJP of intentionally filing false cases against AAP leaders.

“They falsely implicated our leader Arvind Kejriwal in a case and put him in jail. But they don’t realise they can imprison Arvind Kejriwal, but they cannot imprison his ideas,” he said.

In Mangolpuri, Mann highlighted the achievements of the AAP government in Punjab.

He said: “It has been nearly three years since our government was formed in Punjab. So far, we have established 850 Mohalla Clinics. We are transforming government hospitals and schools. In the last three years, we have provided over 50,000 government jobs in Punjab. Youths in every village in Punjab have received government jobs without any bribe or recommendation. Moreover, today, over 90 per cent of households in Punjab get zero electricity bills.”

Mann accused the BJP and the Congress of stealing AAP’s concept of “guarantees.”

“Earlier, they used to call it a manifesto, then a resolution letter, and later a declaration letter. But since Arvind Kejriwal started giving guarantees, they have also begun using the term ‘guarantee’,” he remarked.