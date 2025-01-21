Pakistani family arrives in Jodhpur for daughter’s wedding

Jaipur: A family from Pakistan has arrived in Jodhpur to celebrate the wedding of their daughter, Meena Sodha, with great pomp and joy.

The pre-wedding festivities are in full swing, with the Bandoli ceremony taking place on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the ‘Baraat’ will arrive from Jaisalmer to complete the joyous occasion.

Meena’s father, Ganpat Singh Sodha, and mother, Dimple Bhati, shared their happiness about the wedding being held in India.

Ganpat Singh explained, “Our marriages must take place in India because many people in Pakistan belong to our gotra. According to our customs, we cannot marry within the same gotra, so we come to India on a visa for such events.”

Ganpat Singh revealed that his elder brother, Lal Singh Sodha, who is a businessman, moved to India in 2013. Ganpat himself came to India in 2022 to prepare for Meena’s marriage.

The groom, a teacher, will arrive in Jodhpur with the ‘Baraat’ on Wednesday.

The family is delighted, knowing that their daughter’s wedding is taking place in India, where she will be safe, said Ganpat.

Meanwhile, the father of the bride also highlighted the difficulties of travelling from Pakistan to India.

“There are no direct trains or flights connecting the two countries. The Munabao train service is currently suspended, making the journey more challenging. Additionally, obtaining a visa and securing extensions often poses significant hurdles,” he explained.

Meena, who accompanied her father to Jodhpur, has pursued her Bachelor’s degree from Kamala Nehru Mahila Mahavidyalaya in the city. Sharing her views, she said, “I don’t see much difference between India and Pakistan. I don’t understand why people create unnecessary fear in their minds about each other.”

Meena’s mother, Dimple Bhati, expressed her appreciation for India, saying, “The environment here is wonderful, and the people are kind. We have been travelling between India and Pakistan for the past 10 years, and our experiences have always been positive.”

The family is overjoyed to see the wedding arrangements progressing smoothly in Jodhpur, marking a significant and joyous milestone in their lives.