BJP’s ideologies, work culture intact, says Kateel

Mangaluru: Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, claimed here on Tuesday that the BJP did not compromise with its ideologies and work culture whether in power or not.

Speaking after inaugurating a ‘prashikshana varga’ (a workshop) of the party for presidents and members of city municipal councils of Mangaluru and Shivamogga divisions, comprising six districts, Mr. Kateel said that the BJP is now the largest party of India. The nine-and-a-half-year rule of the Union government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved enough not only in domestic front but at the international level where India commanded high respect. The BJP strived for the uplift and reformation of India.

The party’s focus is on personality development of an individual to nation development. The Union government gave many pro-people programmes in nearly a decade rule of the National Democratic Alliance, he said.

Srikant Kulkarni, State convener of the prashikshana prakosta of the BJP, said that the “atma” of the party lay in its organisation which is the strength of the party.

Sudarshan Moodbidri, president, Dakshina Kannada unit of the party, said that the BJP leaders rose from the grassroot level of the party. The BJP’s politics is for the development and reformation of the country, he said.

The participants were from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga and Chikmagaluru districts.