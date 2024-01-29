Blast in firecracker unit at Venur: Three killed

Belthangady: Three persons were killed in a blast at a licenced cracker manufacturing unit under Kukkedy Gram Panchayat, near Venur, of Belthangady taluk on Sunday, January 28.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth said two persons died on the spot, while one died on the way to the hospital in the blast which took place at around 5.30 p.m. near Venoor.

Ryshyanth said the unit has licence to store 15 kg of explosive material in its shed. The license is valid till May, 2024.

The crackers manufactured in the unit were used during Yakshagana performances. They were being manufactured to meet the orders of the users.

Reports reaching here said that as many as nine persons were working in the unit located on the land of one Bashir. The shed was damaged and the sound of the blast was heard by residents living in a radius of four kilometres. The revenue authorities gave the names of the deceased as Chetan, 24, Vergese, 62, and Swami, 60. A team of forensic experts examinined the spot, officials said.

Ryshyanth and Puttur Assistant Commissioner Jubin Mahapatra rushed to the spot.