Elderly Couple Gilbert & Christine Carlo Charred to Death Trying to Douse Dry Grass Fire on a Hill



Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, as per police reports an elderly couple residing in Tundu Padavu near Loretto taluk in Bantwal, were charred to death while they were trying to douse a dry grass fire atop a hill nearby to their house, on Sunday, 28 January,2024.

The deceased are Ms Christine Carlo (71) and her husband Gilbert Carlo (78 ) the victims of this tragic incident. As per sources, during the afternoon on Sunday, the couple noticed that erupting on the hill near their house, they rushed to the spot to douse it, since they did not want the fire to spread to the neighbourhood. Since both of them had health-related issues, and Gilbert being on dialysis process, was not able to walk steady. Due to this as the fire was spreading, it could have engulfed the couple, since they could not move fast away from it. By the time the neighbours noticed the incident, the elderly couple had already been charred to death.

It is learnt that last year the couple celebrated their wedding golden jubilee anniversary, in a grand ceremony joined by their children, relatives and friends. The couple have three daughters, two married and residing in Muscat, and another married daughter residing in Mangaluru. Employed in Muscat for many years, Gilbert retired and settled in his hometown with his wife.

With their two daughters arriving from Muscat on Monday 29 January, the funeral arrangements are planned to take place on Tuesday, 30 January at the Loretto Church, Loretto, Bantwal. with viewing of bodies at 3:45 pm in Lady of Loretto Church, Loretto, Bantwal, followed by Mass at 4:15 pm. After investigation by the police, their body is kept in a morgue at a Thumbay private hospital.