Blessing and Inauguration of Mount Carmel Spirituality Centre Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Canada: 16th July 2024, the Solemnity of Our Lady of Mount Carmel was a red letter day for the second foundation of the Carmelites in Canada, at Edmonton.

At 10:45 am around 1150 people gathered at the entrance of the Chapel along with Most Rev. Richard Smith, the Archbishop of Edmonton, Most Rev. Gary Franken, the Bishop of St Paul’s, and over 40 priests. Rev. Fr. Silvestre D’Souza, Provincial of Karnataka-Goa Province cut the ribbon and opened the doors of the new Spirituality Centre. The Archbishop greeted the people and said the opening prayer. All then entered the new Chapel while the Cathedral Choir chanted the entrance antiphons.

During the penitential rite, the Archbishop blessed the sanctuary and the entire edifice, by sprinkling Holy Water. After the homily, the litany of saints was sung. The Archbishop placed the relics of three saints (St Therese, St Jean Venard, and St Andre Bessette) in the open slot of the Altar which was shut with a marble plaque by an expert mason. Then the Archbishop poured Holy Oil on the altar and consecrated it. There followed the long prayer of consecration, incensing of the Altar, and marking the walls of the Chapel at four locations with Holy Oil. The deacon along with the altar servers lit the candles on the altar and those affixed to the walls of the Chapel. This was a beautiful ceremony witnessed by the crowd silently.

The Eucharist then continued in the normal way. After communion, the Archbishop solemnly placed the Blessed Sacrament in the Tabernacle, while the choir members sang an appropriate hymn.

Before the final blessing by the Archbishop, Rev. Fr. Rudolf V. D’Souza thanked him and asked the faithful to acknowledge his openness and generosity in accepting the presence and ministry of the Carmelites in the Archdiocese. After he was felicitated, he left the venue quickly as he had other commitments.

Fr Frank Sharma was the Master of Ceremonies at the short programme after the Mass. It began with a hymn to Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Fr Jerome Moras, the Superior of the community, welcomed all and invited the dignitaries to the stage in front of the Altar.

During this very important moment, Rev. Fr Silvestre D’Souza, the Provincial of Karnataka-Goa Province, spoke about the early history of the Carmelites on Mount Carmel in the Holy Land and the dynamic spread of Carmel in Europe. Today, the vine planted by St Teresa of Jesus is flourishing in Canada, of whose existence she probably never knew!

Next, the Bishop of St. Paul’s Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Gary Franken, a dear friend of the Carmelites (as he was VG in Vancouver) spoke about the importance of such Spirituality Centres today, and he applauded the initiative taken by the Carmelites through Fr Rudolf with the financial backing of Miss Helen Chua Tiampo.

Fr Archibald R. Gonsalves, the First Councillor of the Karnataka-Goa Province, with his powerful speech, used three meaningful words: WOW, HOW, NOW. The Wow moments of this massive project, include the gift of the 36 acres by the Archbishop and Fr Raymond Gimould (Founder of the erstwhile Ephphata Centre) and the enormous financing by Helen Chua Tiampo. In the HOW, he underlined the role of Fr Rudolf V. D’Souza in getting this project realized with the help of Helen’s Lawyers, the accounting department, etc. Then he spoke of the NOW of the Spirituality Centre, which should perpetuate the spirit of Carmel and Christian Spirituality.

Then Fr Alex Braganza the Delegate Provincial spoke about how this centre came into its existence with the help of so many people, including Helen, Lawyers, Architect, Engineers, carpenters, and also with the generous collaboration by Carmelites friars who worked here as superiors and members like Fr Mario Fernandes, Fr Alfredo Pereira, Bro. Josef Giroux, Fr Roshan D’Souza, Fr Rajesh Madtha, Fr Ivan Sanctis, and Fr Alwyn Sequeira. He also thanked the present community Fr Jerome Moras (Superior), Fr Frank Sharma (Director), and Fr Kevin Fernandes.

Fr Rudolf on his part gave a short history of the previous Retreat Centre – Ephphata, which attracted hundreds of people to the centre that functioned for almost 29 years before the Carmelites took over in 2017. He also mentioned the roadblocks this project hit during the last 6 years of its progress. There was the Covid pandemic during which the work had been stalled, then the crisis faced by the first company that was hired to realize the project by name Alfred Horie, which was later replaced by Golden Construction Company, and the crisis of construction material due to Ukraine War, and the mounting construction costs.

Then he thanked all the prominent personalities that were involved in the realization of this project with a token of gratitude and appreciation.

Two books by Fr Rudolf V. D’Souza were released on the occasion: Words That Matter, by Rev. Fr Silvestre D’Souza, Provincial, and the Konkani Book Theklenthlo Devunchar by Helen Chua Tiampo.

The program concluded with the wise words of Fr Frank Sharma, who thanked the participants and invited all to a sumptuous luncheon in the campus tent and the mega hall of the Spirituality Centre.

All the participants of the inauguration function of the Spirituality Centre and the Monastery expressed their deep appreciation and offered sincere congratulations to the Discalced Carmelites of the Karnataka-Goa Province.

Fr Rudolf V. D’Souza OCD