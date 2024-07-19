KMC Mangalore Recognized as Regional Centre of NAP-AMR by National Medical Council

Manipal: We are pleased to announce that the National Medical Council (NMC) has recognized KMC Mangalore as a Regional Centre for the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (NAP-AMR) Cell. This recognition is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance and enhance medical education and training in India.

The NMC is currently developing Resource Faculties to train prescribers across medical colleges and institutions in India. As part of this initiative, KMC Mangalore has been nominated as one of the Regional Centres, with an official list of Regional Centres.

All Regional Centres are required to establish a “NAP-AMR Cell” comprising a minimum of four faculty members. This includes a nodal officer (previously nominated per the NMC letter dated 15th February 2022) at the level of Professor, Additional Professor, or Associate Professor, representing the departments of Microbiology, Pharmacology, Medicine, and Community Medicine. The Regional Coordinator, as nominated by the NMC, will lead this cell. Dr Pooja Rao, Associate Professor of Microbiology at Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, has been appointed as the coordinator of the NAP-AMR Cell. The designated faculty members of the “NAP-AMR Cell” will undergo training to become “state-level master trainers.” These master trainers will subsequently assist the NMC as Resource Faculty in the further training of prescribers on the NAP-AMR module.

Lt. Gen. Dr M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE Manipal, expressed his enthusiasm about this recognition, stating, “Being recognized as a Regional Centre for NAP-AMR is a testament to our commitment to excellence in medical education and public health. This accolade underscores our dedication to nurturing healthcare professionals who are not only skilled but also acutely aware of the global challenges posed by antimicrobial resistance. We are dedicated to supporting the NMC in its mission to combat antimicrobial resistance, which is a growing threat to global health. By equipping our faculty and students with the knowledge and tools to address this issue, we aim to make significant contributions to public health initiatives both nationally and internationally.”

Dr Unnikrishnan, Dean of KMC Mangalore, added, “This initiative will empower our faculty to lead the way in antimicrobial stewardship and to educate prescribers across the region. Our faculty members, as state-level master trainers, will be pivotal in disseminating critical knowledge and best practices to prescribers, thereby enhancing the overall quality of healthcare. We are proud to contribute to this important cause and to collaborate with the NMC in achieving the goals of the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance. This collaboration is a unique opportunity to elevate our educational standards and to play a proactive role in safeguarding public health through improved antimicrobial practices.”

KMC Mangalore is committed to supporting the NMC in achieving the goals of the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance. By forming the NAP-AMR Cell and training faculty members as master trainers, we aim to significantly contribute to the national effort to enhance prescriber education and curb the rise of antimicrobial resistance.



