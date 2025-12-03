Blessing & Commissioning of the Vascular & Neuro Interventional Bi-Plane Suite and Philips AZURION BIPLANE 3.0 at FMCI

Mangalore: The Father Muller Medical College Hospital witnessed a landmark moment on 3 December 2025 at 3:30 pm with the Blessing and Commissioning of the Vascular & NeuroInterventional Bi-Plane Suite and the state-of-the-art Philips AZURION BIPLANE 3.0, installed in the Department of Interventional Radiology (IR).

The ceremony began with a warm welcome by Dr Mandeep Sagar, Assistant Professor IR, who greeted the dignitaries, faculty members, and the Director of FMCI, setting the tone for an evening of gratitude and celebration. This was followed by the formal ribbon-cutting by the Director FMCI, held in the presence of Dr Suresh H.B., HOD – Interventional Radiology, and Dr. Michael Sathumayor, Administrator FMMC, Fr. Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator FMMCH, Dr Antony Sylvan Dsouza, Dean – Father Muller Medical College, Dr UDAY Kumar, Medical Superintendent, and dignitaries.

The newly established suite and advanced imaging system were then solemnly blessed and commissioned by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director FMCI, who invoked God’s benevolence upon all patients who will be treated here and prayed for divine wisdom upon the doctors and healthcare staff who will serve in this cutting-edge facility.

A special note was presented on the Philips AZURION BIPLANE 3.0, highlighting its exceptional features and advanced capabilities. The Philips AZURION BIPLANE 3.0 is a next-generation, dual-arm interventional imaging system offering advanced 2D/3D imaging, SmartCT, and superior neuro-vascular visualisation with low-dose radiation. Its highly flexible geometry provides full-body coverage, faster C-arm positioning, and seamless transition between views, making it ideal for complex neuro, vascular, and cardiac interventions. The system features enhanced image clarity, upgraded soft-tissue CBCT, dual-phase cerebral imaging for detecting occlusions, and table-side touchscreen control that improves workflow efficiency. Designed for high-precision, minimally invasive procedures, it increases safety, optimizes procedure time, and supports multi-specialty use. Recognized among the best in its class, this biplane system is the first of its kind in Dakshina Kannada, elevating clinical capabilities and patient care stand

Emphasizing the crucial need for this upgrade, Dr Lenon, Chief Interventional Radiologist, spoke about the expanding scope of interventional radiology at FMCI and the lifesaving potential of the new suite. Dr Ariharan K, Assistant Professor IR, followed with a concise demonstration and explanation of the machine’s enhanced functions and operational advantages.

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Dr Suresh H.B., HOD – Interventional Radiology. He expressed deep gratitude to the Governing Board and Management Committee for approving the acquisition of this pioneering system—the first of its kind in Dakshina Kannada—and for their continued commitment to advancing patient care. He thanked the management for approving the budget of Rupees 15 crore for the benefit of all the departments and thus will help patients with the best technology.

He also acknowledged the dedicated individuals and teams who contributed tirelessly to the procurement, installation, and infrastructural preparation of the new suite:

Mr Giridhar, Project Manager – Philips South India

Mr Karthikeyan, Sales Manager – Philips

Ms Lidia Pais, Finance Officer

Mr George Fernandez, Senior Administrative Officer

Christopher Noronha Architects, for exceptional architectural design and guidance

Mr Kiran, Architect, for the finest design contributions

Mr Joy Varghese, Bright Aluminium – aluminium fixtures and fittings

Mr Maxim, Meleena Electricals – electrical installations

Mr Vincy Pinto, Pinto Electricals – plumbing works

Mr William, Wisdom Enterprises – vinyl flooring, curtains, and décor

Mr Ajith, Ajith Arts – sticker artwork and visual branding

Mr Noel Veigas, ASHADEEP Constructions – timely civil works

Mrs Beena and team, for prompt painting works

Mr Ganesh Baliga, Good Hope – central supply pipelines

Mr Sandeep Samanth, Srinidhi Enterprises – Blue Star air-conditioning

Mr Alwyn Dsouza, fabrication works

Mr Michael, Maintenance Manager – FMCI, for continuous oversight

Mr Ronald (Rony), Assistant In-Charge of Maintenance, for consistent support and coordination

Nurse Rita Monteiro, In-charge ICCU & IR NSuite

Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator – FMMCH, for supervising every detail of the construction work within a fully functioning ICCU

The ceremony marked a significant milestone for Father Muller Medical College Hospital, propelling its Interventional Radiology Department to new heights of excellence and reaffirming the institution’s unwavering commitment to patient-centric, technology-driven healthcare.