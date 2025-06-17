Blessings of Progress: FMCI Inaugurates New Facilities for Patient Care and Academic Excellence

Mangalore: The Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) continue to uphold their commitment to healing and knowledge by inaugurating three transformative facilities—each dedicated to improving patient care and fostering academic growth. The inauguration was graced by the Director of FMCI, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, who solemnly blessed the new Ophthalmology Operation Theatre and Ward, Departmental Block of Father Muller College (Speech and Hearing), and a newly installed Domestic Lift.

The Ophthalmology OT and General Ward, located on the second floor above the OPD, stand as a symbol of architectural innovation and perseverance. Constructed with precision and futuristic design, this vertical expansion showcases cutting-edge surgical infrastructure. It reflects the collective effort and vision of the FMCI Management Committee, engineers, and architects—whose shared resolve made this advancement possible.

The newly inaugurated academic block for the Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing comprises dedicated departmental spaces, classrooms, seminar halls, and HOD secretariats. The second floor now houses Speech and Language classrooms, while the third floor accommodates Audiology department facilities. The growth of the clinical OPD necessitated this expansion and ensured an environment conducive to academic enrichment.

In a move focused on accessibility and care, a domestic lift has been installed adjacent to the administrative zone. Intended for the use of management and administrative staff, it alleviates congestion and allows the main lift to serve patients exclusively, ensuring seamless and dignified patient mobility—especially for those who are wheelchair-bound.

In his blessing and inaugural address, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho expressed heartfelt gratitude and reminded all gathered that “every brick laid and every facility built is a tribute to the vision of our Founder, Rev. Fr Augustus Muller SJ.” He affirmed that the mission of FMCI—“to heal and comfort”—is being carried forward not merely in infrastructure but in spirit and service. He acknowledged the dedication of Fr Ajith B Menezes, Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, and former administrators Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Souza and Fr Nelson Pais, whose combined efforts ensured the timely completion of these projects. With humility, he concluded: “Let us live in love and respect, and continue working tirelessly for humanity.”

Fr Ajith B Menezes, who compered the inauguration, offered his thanks to the Director on behalf of all the teams involved. He reflected on the visionary leadership of Fr Richard, who oversaw monumental institutional projects—from the Convention Centre and Indoor Stadium to the renovation and extension of K-Wards, Asha Kiran Block, the Fathima and Sacred Heart wards, and modern OPDs. Notably, the Utility Building’s vertical expansion, campus road carpeting, renovation of administrative and academic spaces, and ICUs (SICU, MICU, BICU, Infectious Disease ICU) have all taken shape under his able stewardship. The jewel in the crown—seven state-of-the-art steel-clad OTs—stands as an enduring testimony to his commitment.

Fr Ajith also highlighted the procurement of high-end orthopaedic surgical microscopes, advanced laparoscopic units for General Surgery and OBG, new radiography equipment (1.5 T & 3 T), and the high-resolution fetal sonography machines, and the latest in radiotherapy diagnostics. These additions have enhanced healing outcomes, not merely in statistics or revenue, but in restored health and human dignity.

The blessing ceremony saw heartfelt participation from contractors and vendors, who came forward to thank the Director and pledge continued support to FMCI. Among them were:

Architect Christopher Noronha & Kiran (Christopher Associates), Mr. Divakar & Mr. Umesh (Divakar Constructions), Mr. Noel Contractor, Mr. Maxim Crasta (Meleena Electricals), Mr. Vincent (Plumbing), Interior Designer Mr. Joy Varghese, Mr. Sandeep (Blue Star A/C), Dr. Shodhan (OT Designer & Supplier), Mr. Suraj (Fire & Safety), Mr. Alwyn (Aluminium Works), Mr. Baliga (Gas Pipeline), Mr. William (Curtains & Mats), Mr. Henry (OT Solutions), Mr. Godfrey (Pollution Control), Mrs. Reji (Painting), and Mr. Ajith (Ajith Arts).

In-house staff too were gratefully acknowledged—Mr. Ronald Crasta, for his selfless commitment; Mr. Michael (Maintenance), Mr. Giriappa (State Section), Executive team members including Mr. George Fernandes (Senior Administrative Officer), Mrs. Lidia Pais (Finance Officer), Mr. Avinash & Ms. Margaret (Accounts), and Mr. Ivan Sequeira (N-Force Canteen)—each of whom plays a vital role in building the FMCI legacy.

Principal, Professor Cynthia Santhmayor proposed the vote of thanks. HOD opthalmology Dr Saritha Lobo was also present.

The event concluded in the presence of Managing Committee members, divisional heads, and dignitaries, all united in thanksgiving and dedication to the future of FMCI.