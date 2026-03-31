Blood Donation Camp at New Mangalore Port Authority Sees Significant Participation

Mangalore: In a demonstration of civic responsibility and humanitarian commitment, the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society, organized a Blood Donation Camp at Srinivas Port Hospital, NMPA, Panambur. The event, held under the auspices of the National Maritime Day Celebration Committee, took place earlier today as an integral part of the National Maritime Day celebrations.

The camp was conducted under the presidency of Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson of NMPA. The inauguration ceremony was officiated by Shri CA. Shantharam Shetty, Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society, Dakshina Kannada District. Capt. Manoj Joshi, Deputy Conservator, NMPA, and Dr. Surekha N. Hoskeri, Chief Medical Officer, NMPA, were present as Chief Guests, adding prominence to the event.

A notable 123 donors contributed to the success of the blood donation drive. The donors included employees of NMPA, port users, and various stakeholders, all united in their dedication to supporting a vital social cause. Their participation underscores a collective commitment to humanitarian service and community welfare.

This initiative indicates NMPA’s ongoing efforts to engage in activities that benefit the broader community and support life-saving endeavors. The organization’s commitment to social responsibility is particularly evident in its active participation in National Maritime Day celebrations and in using the occasion to promote and contribute to essential public health initiatives. The blood donation camp serves as a testament to NMPA’s dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of others, reinforcing its role as a responsible and engaged corporate citizen.