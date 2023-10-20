Blood Donation is a Noble Cause – Vinay Kumar Sorake

Udupi: Blood donation is a noble cause and more people should come forward to save lives by donating blood said former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Blood Donation Camp organized by the Udupi Block Congress Committee in association with the District Hospital, Udupi on October 20.

Donating blood is our responsibility to help each other. Sorake appealed to all citizens to donate blood regularly and always be ready to save the lives of the needy.

Udupi Block Congress president Ramesh Kanchan said that the Udupi Government Hospital Blood Bank unit is facing a scarcity of Blood. For the last three years, the Udupi Block Congress committee is organizing blood donation camps to help the blood bank. We planned to collect more than 160 units of blood from this campaign, he said.

District Congress President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, Congress leaders Prakyath Shetty, Prasad Raj Kanchan, Dinesh Hegde, Uday Kumar Shetty, M A Gaphoor, Veronica Corenilo, Dinakar Heroor, Saurabh Ballal, Mamatha Shetty, Eshwar Malpe, District Surgeon Dr Veena and others were present.