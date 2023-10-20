CCB Sleuths Nab Drug Dealer- 26 gms MDMA & other Items Worth Rs 6.5 Lakhs Seized



Mangaluru: While the police, social organizations, religious institutions, and educational institutions, among others, are trying hard through Drug awareness programmes and activities, it looks like there is no end to drug trafficking/Consumption increasing day by day. The CCB operatives on Friday, 20 October 2023 based on a tip stormed the area and nabbed a person near Deralakatte in Ullal Gram panchayat, who was trying to sell Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as Ecstacy or MDMA.

The arrested person is 42-year-old ABDUL AZEEZ, residing at Ramza Manzil, Thoudugoli Cross, Naringana in Ullal vicinity. The CCB sleuths confiscated 26 gms of MDMA worth about Rs 1.3 lakhs, along with two mobile phones, a Tata Car and a digital weighing machine, among other items, a total value of Rs 6,41,500. Abdul has seven cases of drug dealing registered in Ullal, Konaje and Kavoor police stations.He was earlier also involved in trying to assault the police while in custody and absconding for a while.

The operation was conducted under the direction of Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal , and undertaken by the CCB team under the leadership of P A Hedge. (ACP-CCB)