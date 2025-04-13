Bloodshed and riots everyday: CPI(M) slams lawlessness under Mamata’s rule

New Delhi: CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah on Sunday came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging a total breakdown of law and order in the state in the wake of the recent Murshidabad violence and the police crackdown on protesting teachers.

Referring to the clashes during protests against the Waqf Act in Murshidabad, Mollah told IANS, “Protests are being held at different places in the country regarding the new amendment bill of this Waqf Board, but the protests have become violent there. It is the responsibility of the Mamata Banerjee government to stop this violence.”

“There is nothing in the name of law and order in Mamata government; bloodshed is happening, women are being raped, police is lathi-charging people,” he said.

Highlighting that three people have died and several policemen were injured in the Murshidabad violence, Mollah called the incident “very condemnable,” which he claimed could have been prevented by the state government but was not.

“Maybe that is why now the court has ordered that paramilitary forces be deployed to normalise the situation,” he said, criticising the government’s response.

“West Bengal has witnessed a continuous deterioration of law and order during Mamata Banerjee’s tenure. There is bloodshed and riots every day,” he alleged.

Turning his attention to the recent case of police action against protesting school staff, Mollah denounced the use of force. He said the police had allegedly lathi-charged teachers and non-teaching staff whose jobs were recently terminated following a Supreme Court division bench order.

The protest, which turned violent on Wednesday, saw several participants injured after being hit by police batons. A police official, Das, was even captured on camera allegedly kicking a protester.

“The police are kicking the teachers, insulting them. So, the way it should have been handled there is clear to him. It is Mamata Banerjee’s responsibility to handle it properly. We want the protest to be peaceful. If it becomes violent, the government gets an opportunity to attack it,” Mollah said.

“The protests should be peaceful, but Mamata Banerjee is trying to cover up her weakness and failure,” he added.