B’luru law student murder case: Chit fund dispute, failed relationship emerge as motives

Bengaluru: In a twist to the female law student murder case, a financial dispute, coupled with a failed relationship, has emerged as the alleged motive behind the killing of the 22-year-old Amrutha in Bengaluru, adding a new dimension to a case that had initially appeared to be solely linked to a marriage proposal.

Amrutha, the law student and employee at a diagnostic centre, succumbed to her injuries on July 15, two days after she was allegedly stabbed by Surya in Bengaluru’s Kodihalli area under the jurisdiction of the Jeevan Bheemanagar police station.

Police said the incident occurred between 4 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. on July 13 near Amrutha’s residence off HAL Road. Surya, the younger brother of Dhanush, allegedly attacked her with a knife during an altercation, stabbing her in the chest and back.

Investigations have revealed that apart from personal differences, a financial dispute involving a chit fund may have played a significant role in the crime.

According to police sources, Amrutha’s mother was operating a chit fund business in which members of Dhanush’s family had invested. Surya had reportedly contributed a substantial amount to the chit scheme. However, even after the chit matured, an amount of approximately Rs 5 lakh allegedly remained unpaid.

Investigators said Surya had repeatedly sought repayment from Amrutha and her mother and was angered by their failure to return the money. His resentment was further aggravated after Amrutha distanced herself from Dhanush and rejected his attempts to rekindle their relationship.

Amrutha and Dhanush, who lived in the same locality, had reportedly been in a relationship for nearly four years. Their families became acquainted during religious gatherings, and the friendship eventually developed into a romantic relationship.

However, police said Amrutha ended the relationship after learning that Dhanush had allegedly concealed the fact that he had previously been married, was divorced, and had a child. Authorities are currently verifying claims regarding Dhanush’s marital status as part of the investigation.

Despite the breakup, Dhanush allegedly continued to pursue Amrutha and had threatened her for rejecting his advances, investigators said.

On the day of the incident, Dhanush and Surya allegedly visited Amrutha’s residence. During the confrontation, Surya is accused of once again demanding repayment of the money. When Amrutha reportedly refused, the argument escalated, culminating in the fatal attack.

After the stabbing, Surya allegedly attempted to flee but was apprehended by local residents and handed over to the police.

Amrutha was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she underwent treatment for two days before succumbing to her injuries on the evening of July 15.

The Jeevan Bheemanagar police have registered a murder case against Surya and Dhanush and arrested both accused. Further investigation is underway.



