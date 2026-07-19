Pilgrims support temporary suspension of Amarnath Yatra over bad weather

Jammu: Amarnath Yatra pilgrims on Sunday welcomed the decision of the Jammu and Kashmir administration to temporarily halt the pilgrimage due to adverse weather conditions.

Speaking to IANS, a pilgrim said: “We have come to Jammu for the Amarnath Yatra. We came to know that heavy rainfall is expected here, so the government has temporarily suspended the Yatra. The administration will review the weather before resuming. This is a very good decision by the administration…as there can be heavy rain ahead.

He advised fellow pilgrims to stay safe wherever they are, monitor the weather conditions and follow the administration’s instructions.

Another pilgrim said: “We arrived here yesterday, but due to the bad weather, the Yatra has been suspended for now. From a safety point of view, this is necessary, and we have no objection to it.”

He acknowledged that the Yatra has been suspended for the safety of the pilgrims and to prevent any untoward incident.

“If the weather worsens further, leading to suspension of the Yatra for more days, we are still willing to comply,” the pilgrim said.

However, he said that despite the wait, all pilgrims have a staunch resolve to complete the Amarnath Yatra.

“I would suggest that since the weather is not good, those pilgrims who are yet to come should not bring senior citizens and children so that they don’t face difficulties,” he added.

Further, he appreciated the security arrangements in Jammu, saying, “We have not faced any problem so far.”

A day earlier, Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, said that in view of the inclement weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes with effect from July 19 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well‑being of the pilgrims.

He added that no onward movement of pilgrims will be permitted from the Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps from July 19. Updates regarding the resumption of the Yatra will be issued in due course, after ensuring route safety and a comprehensive assessment of the weather conditions.