B’luru wall collapse: CM Siddaramaiah convenes high-level meet, orders engineer’s suspension, rain preparedness measures

Bengaluru: In the wake of the Bowring Hospital compound wall collapse that claimed seven lives in Bengaluru following heavy rains, thunderstorm and hail on Wednesday night, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday convened a high-level meeting and directed the suspension of the concerned Executive Engineer and ordered that a notice be issued.

The directions were given during a meeting of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) commissioners held under his chairmanship following the tragedy caused by heavy rains.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, GBA Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Anjum Parvez, and other officials were present at the meeting.

Reviewing the damage caused by the rains in Bengaluru and discussing the wall collapse incident with officials, the Chief Minister questioned why soil had been dumped near the wall during the execution of works despite knowing it could weaken the structure.

He also questioned the hospital authorities on why they failed to prevent the dumping of soil that contributed to the damage. The Chief Minister instructed officials to issue a notice to the Bowring Hospital authorities and directed that immediate steps be taken to fill potholes across the city.

He said that the heavy rains on Wednesday had caused significant damage in Bengaluru, with over 250 trees uprooted and seven people losing their lives. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh has already been announced for the families of the deceased, and he directed that the injured be provided free treatment.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to complete necessary preparations before the onset of the monsoon.

Commissioners of all five zones in Bengaluru have been directed to take precautionary measures, including cutting dangerous and dried tree branches.

He also warned of the possibility of heavy rains in the coming days and directed officials to desilt stormwater drains and take measures to prevent flooding. Immediate clearance of debris, waste and fallen branches from roads was also ordered.

Further, he instructed officials to ensure that water does not stagnate in underpasses and to install barricades to prevent public access to flooded underpasses.