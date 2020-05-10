Spread the love



















Body of 51-year-old Anoop D’Souza to reach Mangaluru on May 12

Mangaluru: A 51-year-old Anoop Xavier D’Souza from Rosario died of cardiac arrest in Kuwait on May 5.

Anoop was working in Kuwait from the past 25 years. He is survived by mother, wife and a son and family members.

Anoop’s body will be flown from Kuwait by Qatar Airways on May 10, and reach Qatar on May 11. On May 12, the body will arrive at the Bengaluru airport, and after the necessary procedures will be handed over to the family members.

The body will be brought to Mangaluru by an ambulance from Bengaluru, and the final rights will be held on May 12 at the Jeppu Cemetary.

The Magnet team from Kuwait Kerala Muslim Association (KKMA) has helped the family members to complete all the necessary procedures for the repatriation of the body to his home town. The family members have extended their gratitude to team Magnet and KKMA for their relentless efforts in completing the procedures to repatriate the body.

Mangalorean.com condoles the death of Anoop Xavier D’Souza. May his soul rest in peace.