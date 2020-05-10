Spread the love



















Seven test positive in Kerala, 20 under treatment



Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the state had recorded seven new cases of coronavirus – mostly those who had returned from other states or other countries.

The seven included those had come from Abu Dhabi on May 7 and another two had come from Chennai.

In the state, 489 cases have been cured at present and there are 20 positive cases under treatment, Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

“A total of 26,350 people are under observation at their homes while 362 others have been kept under observation at different hospitals across the state,” he said, adding that there were 33 hotspot areas.