Body of Bengaluru Woman Who Jumped into Souparnika River Found

Kollur: The body of Vasudha Chakravarthy, a 45-year-old woman from Bengaluru, who tragically ended her life by jumping into the Souparnika river near the Kollur Mookambika Temple, was recovered this afternoon near Mavinakaru, authorities have confirmed.

Ms. Chakravarthy, daughter of Govindaraju of Thyagarajanagar, Bengaluru, had reportedly been battling depression. She arrived in Kollur on August 27th. Sources indicate that, overwhelmed by mental distress, she took the extreme step of jumping into the Souparnika river.

The incident prompted an immediate response from local authorities. The strong currents of the river hampered initial search efforts. For the past two days, a coordinated search operation was underway, involving the Kollur police, a team of expert divers led by Ishwar Malpe, and personnel from the fire department. The relentless search concluded this afternoon with the recovery of Ms. Chakravarthy’s body approximately 3 kilometers downstream from where she entered the river.

The Kollur Police Station has registered a case in connection with the incident and is conducting further investigations. The body has been taken for post-mortem procedures, and arrangements are being made to notify and release the body to her family.