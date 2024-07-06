Body of Missing Auto Driver Found in Phalguni River

Mangaluru: The body of the missing auto driver from Kukkipadi, Vamadapadav was found in the Phalguni River on Friday, July 5.

The deceased has been identified as Girish (35), from Kukkipadi, Vamadapadav.

According to sources, on Wednesday night Girish told his family members that was going to drop some passengers and had gone missing since then. Girish had parked his auto near the Polali bridge and jumped into the river. The police on night petrol found the abandoned auto near the bridge.

Without finding anyone near the auto, the police thought that the driver must have jumped into the river. The fire brigade and the Police officials with the help of Akbar and his team, start to search for the driver. On Friday Girish’s body was found in the Phalguni River near Alake.

A missing persons complaint was filed at the Punjalkatte police station. The Punjalkatte police have taken up further investigations. The reason for Girish taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.