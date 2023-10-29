Bomb explosion at Kerala convention center; 1 dead, 35 injured



Kochi: One person was killed and 35 were injured in a bomb blast reported on Sunday morning at a convention centre in Kalamassery near Kochi in Kerala. Among the injured, the condition of seven persons is said to be critical.

The investigation is on to ascertain whether the incident is an act of terror.

According to police, multiple explosions were reported from the spot where the meeting of Jehovah Witness Believers was held. The blast had occurred at 9 a.m. The hall has been sealed and Kerala Police’s Anti Terror Squad has reached the site.

All injured have been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery, sources said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the incident as very unfortunate. All aspects will be deeply probed, he underlined.

Vijayan, who is in Delhi attending his party meeting, has deputed State Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan to visit the site. He told the media that details of the blast are not ascertained as yet.

CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan says terror angle should be looked into in connection with the bomb blast incident.

The police sources said, the deceased is a woman and her identity is yet to be ascertained. The State Police chief is arriving at the venue.



