Bomb threat at Bengaluru airport turns out to be hoax

Bengaluru: The authorities were on high alert following a bomb threat to the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Wednesday, said officials, adding that a thorough check proved it to be a hoax.

According to police, the threat message was found on the mirror of a restroom in the airport premises.

The miscreants had threatened that the administration and staff buildings in the airport premises would be blown off. One of the staffers had found the message at the Alfa-3 building’s restroom. The message stated that the buildings would be blown off in 25 minutes. The staffer immediately informed the authorities about the threat.

The bomb disposal squad and the personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) rushed to the spot and conducted search operations.

After combing the premises, it was declared as a hoax threat.

Preliminary investigations have suggested the role of an insider in the development.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

The Kempegowda International Airport police have registered a case in this regard and taken up the investigation.

The authorities have intensified checking at the airport premises.



