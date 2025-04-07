Bondel Parish Celebrates Senior Citizens’ Day with Reverence and Joy

Mangaluru: St. Lawrence Church & Shrine in Bondel resonated with joy and reverence on Sunday, April 6, 2025, as the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVP) orchestrated a memorable celebration of Senior Citizens’ Day. The event, meticulously planned and executed, honored the invaluable contributions of the parish’s senior members and reinforced the importance of intergenerational respect and love within the community.

The day commenced with a solemn Eucharistic celebration at 11:00 a.m., presided over by Most Rev. Dr. Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Mangalore. Rev. Fr. Andrew Leo D’Souza, the Parish Priest, and Rev. Fr. Denis D’Souza, retired former Parish Priest, concelebrated the Mass. The liturgy was thoughtfully orchestrated by the Senior Citizens and SVP members, creating a deeply meaningful and participatory experience for all present. The church choir, augmented by SVP members, delivered a performance of uplifting hymns that further enhanced the solemnity and spiritual atmosphere of the occasion.

In his homily, Bishop Emeritus Aloysius Paul D’Souza expounded upon the themes of love, mercy, and forgiveness, emphasizing their particular relevance during the Jubilee Year, a period designated for spiritual renewal and preparation to encounter Jesus. Citing Pope Francis, the Bishop urged the congregation to embrace a spirit of inclusion, reaching out to those who have strayed and restoring their dignity within the community. He particularly highlighted the indispensable role of senior citizens within families and society, characterizing them as a source of joy, wisdom, and a true blessing. His words resonated deeply with the congregation, underscoring the central theme of the celebration.

Following the Mass, a carefully curated cultural program commenced with a prayerful invocation seeking blessings from the esteemed dignitaries present, including the Bishop, the Parish Priest, the former Parish Priest, and the senior citizens themselves. Mr. Ronald Lasrado formally inaugurated the event, followed by a traditional welcome by Mr. Naveen Correa, who offered panpod (betel leaf) and udak (water) as a gesture of hospitality. Mr. Neris Dias, President of SVP, extended a warm welcome to all attendees, setting a tone of inclusivity and appreciation.

The dignitaries gracing the dais were received with admiration and respect. They included Most Rev. Dr. Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Rev. Fr. Andrew Leo D’Souza (Parish Priest), Rev. Fr. William Dsouza, Asst PP, Rev. Fr. Peter Gonsalves, Rev. Fr. Denis D’Souza (Retired Former Parish Priest), Mr. John D’Silva (Vice President, Parish Pastoral Council), Mr. Santhosh Misquith (Secretary, Parish Pastoral Council), Mr. Neris Dias (President, SVP), and Mr. Naveen Correa (SVP Member). SVP members presented each guest with a bouquet of flowers, a tangible expression of gratitude for their presence and contributions.

In his address, Most Rev. Dr. Aloysius Paul D’Souza commended the SVP members for their initiative in organizing Senior Citizens’ Day. He reiterated the invaluable contribution of senior elders, describing them as the “true ornaments” of families and communities. He emphasized the importance of valuing their wisdom, service, and suggestions, advocating for their rightful place of honor and respect within both familial and societal structures. He concluded his message by urging everyone to treat senior citizens with love and gratitude. Addressing the senior citizens directly, he encouraged them to express gratitude to God for the gift of life and health, to maintain a joyful spirit, and to dedicate themselves to a life of prayer.

Rev. Fr. Andrew Leo D’Souza, the Spiritual Director, echoed the Bishop’s sentiments, urging everyone to love and respect their elders and senior citizens, underscoring the critical importance of demonstrating genuine care and honor. He also requested the senior members to continue praying for the parish clergy, reinforcing the vital role of prayer within the community. He further congratulated the members of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul for their outstanding service and unwavering dedication to the parish.

Before the commencement of the fellowship meal, Rev. Fr. Denis D’Souza led the gathering in a prayer of thanksgiving, expressing gratitude for the blessings received and the opportunity to share in fellowship.

A highlight of the program was the recognition of several senior members of the parish. Mr. and Mrs. Cyril Monthi D’Souza from Carmel Ward, who have celebrated 63 years of marriage, were honored as the senior wedding couple. Mr. Anthony Lobo from St. Joseph Ward, Mr. Alphonso Saldanha from St. Thomas Ward, Rev. Fr. Denis D’Souza, and Mrs. Lorene Monteiro from St. Thomas Ward, all aged 90, were honored with bouquets and gifts as a token of love and appreciation for their long-standing contributions to the parish. Additionally, Mrs. Dulcine D’Souza from St. Ann Ward was awarded a prize for her victory in the quiz competition, adding an element of lighthearted celebration to the event.

The program was skillfully compered by Mr. Ronald Lasrado, who captivated the audience with his eloquence and his rendition of melodious songs. Mr. Naveen Correa delivered the vote of thanks, expressing sincere gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the event, including organizers, volunteers, and participants.

The celebration culminated in a fellowship meal, where a large gathering of senior citizens from the parish came together to share moments of joy, companionship, and heartfelt gratitude. The event served as a powerful reminder of the value of senior citizens within the Bondel Parish community and the importance of fostering intergenerational understanding and respect.

Photography: Mr Ronald, Report: Meena Barboza