Book by Reshel Bretny Fernandes Released at Thinkers Forum, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Thinkers Forum Karnataka served as the venue for the release of “The Environment Bond of Coexistence,” a new book penned by young author Reshel Bretny Fernandes. The launch event, held at the Suchitra Film Society auditorium in Bengaluru, brought together a distinguished gathering of intellectuals and thought leaders.

Fernandes’s book delves into environmental concerns that resonate deeply with the younger generation. It serves as both a warning and a call to action, urging readers to embrace sustainable practices for a more secure future. Substantive discussions and insightful commentary from prominent figures marked the release.

The event was graced by the presence of Dr. Satish Kumar, an eminent endocrinologist and the president of the National Medicine Organisation, who served as the guest of the day. Sri Venkatesh Murthy, the founder and chief mentor of Youth for Seva, also attended, along with other dignitaries. Their participation underscored the importance of Fernandes’s work and its potential impact on society.

The release of the book was followed by a comprehensive discussion, during which the attending dignitaries shared their perspectives on the book’s themes and their implications for environmental stewardship. The forum provided a platform for exchanging ideas and fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities related to sustainability.



