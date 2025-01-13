Brands likely to pour in Rs 2,000 crore for advertising as Maha Kumbh begins

New Delhi: As the Maha Kumbh 2025 began on Monday, companies across the spectrum are trying to capitalise on a huge opportunity to reach at least 45 crore people, and are likely to pour in thousands of crores in marketing campaigns and activities on the ground.

From January 13 to February 26, the world’s largest spiritual congregation is offering companies, especially fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), automobiles and electronics players, a lifetime chance to tap into millions of consumers.

According to industry estimates, brands are projected to invest Rs 1,800-Rs 2,000 crore in advertising campaigns across platforms, utilising artificial intelligence (AI)-driven themes, LED outdoor screens, virtual assistants and mobile apps.

The mega event offers luxury tents that cost up to Rs 1 lakh a night for budget homestays.

As per the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) estimates, the event is expected to generate a revenue of Rs 1.2 lakh crore for Uttar Pradesh.

Other industry estimates project that Maha Kumbh is likely to generate over Rs 4 lakh crore in trade, giving a boost to both nominal and real GDP by over 1 per cent.

According to the government estimates, Maha Kumbh may generate Rs 2 lakh crore in trade if each of 40 crore visitors spends an average of Rs 5,000.

Industry estimates further say that the average expenditure per person could rise to even Rs 10,000 at the mega event, and the total economic impact could reach Rs 4 lakh crore.

Companies from India as well as abroad are jostling for space to showcase their presence during the 45-day event.

Public sector giant Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has supplied approximately 45,000 tonnes of steel for the construction of various structures at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Prayagraj has undergone a major makeover ahead of the biggest congregation of the followers of Sanatan Dharma. More than 200 roads have been constructed and upgraded, ensuring seamless connectivity for millions of devotees likely to attend the grand spiritual gathering. The roads have been beautified by placing over three lakh plants and one lakh horticultural samplings, enhancing their visual appeal.

To ensure the safety of crores of devotees along the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, especially in the Sangam area, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed a large contingent of Water Police personnel equipped with state-of-the-art technology.