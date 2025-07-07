BRICS nations should strive to become vanguard in advancing global governance reform: Chinese premier

Rio de Janeiro: Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Sunday that BRICS countries should strive to become the vanguard in advancing the reform of global governance. Li made the remarks when addressing the plenary session of “Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance” of the 17th BRICS Summit, calling on the bloc to safeguard world peace and tranquility, and promote the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Leaders of BRICS countries attended the meeting, which was presided by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Li said that, at present, changes unseen in a century are unfolding at an accelerated pace, international rules and order are being severely challenged, and the authority and efficacy of multilateral institutions continue to wane, Xinhua news agency reported.

The vision of global governance put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, characterized by extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, has been further demonstrating its contemporary value and practical significance, Li said.

In face of growing conflicts and differences, it is needed to enhance extensive consultation based on equality and mutual respect; In face of deeply intertwined common interests, it is needed to pursue joint contribution through solidarity; In face of mutually beneficial development opportunities, it is needed to hold an open mind to seek mutual success and shared benefits, said Li.

As the leading force of the Global South, BRICS countries should uphold independence and self-reliance, demonstrate a sense of responsibility, and play a greater role in building consensus and synergies, Li noted.

The Chinese premier called on the group to hold fast to morality and justice, and seek fundamental solutions based on the merits of each issue.

BRICS countries should also focus on development and bolster the drivers of economic growth, said Li, adding that they should actively spearhead development cooperation and tap into the growth potential of emerging sectors, Xinhua reported.

Noting that China will establish a China-BRICS research center on new quality productive forces this year, Li also announced a scholarship established for BRICS countries to facilitate talent cultivation in sectors including industry and telecommunication.

It is essential for BRICS countries to foster inclusiveness and advance exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, Li said, calling on the countries to act as advocates for the harmonious coexistence of civilizations, striving to ensure diverse civilizations flourish together through mutual reinforcement.

China stands ready to join hands with other BRICS countries to promote global governance in a more just, equitable, efficient and orderly direction, working collectively to build a better world, he said.

The leaders of countries participating in the meeting noted that the BRICS cooperation mechanism has continued to grow stronger and more representative, with its international influence rising steadily.

It has provided an important platform for Global South countries to defend their right to development, uphold international fairness and justice, and participate in the reform of the global governance system, they said.

In an increasingly turbulent world where unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise, they said, BRICS countries should enhance solidarity and coordination, defend the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, uphold and practice multilateralism, and make greater contribution to promoting common development, improving global governance, and fostering lasting peace and prosperity in the world.