Brinda Karat moves Delhi HC in connection with Delhi riots



New Delhi: Left leader Brinda Karat moved the Delhi High Court, here on Saturday, seeking direction to the Centre and the Delhi government to comply with provisions and procedure under CrPC while making arrests in the Delhi riots cases.

Karat sought the court’s direction, seeking uploading of FIRs registered in connection with the Northeast Delhi violence on the Delhi Police’s website.

“Direct that copies of FIR, remand application, orders of remand and grounds of arrest, and copy of charge-sheets be supplied through e-mail/WhatsApp/post to the families and counsels of the accused,” Karat said in the plea.

Communal violence had broken out in the parts of Delhi in February after clashes between citizenship law supporters and opponents spiralled out of control, leaving 53 dead.