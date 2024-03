BRS announces two more candidates for LS polls, drops sitting MPs

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday announced candidates for two Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, dropping both its sitting MPs.

The party has fielded Dr Kadiam Kavya from Warangal. She is the daughter of senior leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari. In 2019, Pasunoori Dayakar of the BRS was elected from Warangal.

BRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao has also dropped the sitting MP from Chevella, G. Ranjith Reddy. He has decided to give the ticket to Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj, who quit the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to join BRS in November last year, ahead of the Assembly elections.

The BRS chief announced the two candidates after holding meetings with party leaders from both constituencies.

With this, the BRS has announced candidates for seven out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

In 2019, the BRS had bagged nine Lok Sabha seats. Three of these MPs recently defected to the BJP and the Congress. The BRS has also announced an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and talks are on between the two parties for seat-sharing.