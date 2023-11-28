Brutal Murder in Nejar: Govt Should Give Police Job to Victim’s Elder Son – Abdul Azim

Udupi: Chairman of Karnataka State Minorities Commission Abdul Azim visited Noor Mohammed on November 28. After visiting the family, Azim said, “Police should investigate the murder case of four members of a family in Nejar. This is a rare case and the family should be given justice as soon as possible. The accused should be sentenced to death after a speedy court trial”.

“This should be the demand of all peace-loving and harmony-seeking Hindus and Muslims of the district and everyone should fight together for it. Through this, the family will be able to get justice”.

After inspecting the place where the four murdered persons had collapsed inside the house, it was found that the accused came fully prepared and committed the murder. “This murder is very different from other murders, the accused committed the act without showing any mercy to the four members. Therefore, he is a big criminal who doesn’t have any humanity”, said Abdul Azim.

Abdul Azim further said, “Let the district police investigate this case, there is no need for a CID investigation. However, the IGP of Mangalore Western range should take over the supervision of this case and the investigation should not be delayed for any reason”.

He also said, “The lives lost in this act were an asset to the government. Today the government has lost these assets. In addition to advancing this case, Muhammad Asad, the eldest son of the victim Noor Muhammad, should be directly recruited in the police department based on compensation grounds. He should be appointed as a PSI and can also become a good SP. I will train him. If this work is done, the entire community will keep faith in the government and this will be a revolutionary step. A recommendation letter will be sent to the Chief Minister and Home Minister in this regard”.