Brutal Murder of four members of a family in Udupi: Accused arrested in Belagavi?

Udupi: In connection with the murder of four members of the same family, it is learnt that the Udupi police have arrested the accused.

Praveen Arun Chowgale (35) has been arrested in Kudachi of Rayabhag taluk of Belgaum district. It is known that he hails from Sangli, Maharashtra.

The team led by the Udupi DySP got information about the presence of the accused Arun in Belgaum and accordingly, this information was given to the Belgaum police. As it was certain that the accused Arun was in a house, the Belgaum police immediately surrounded the house.

The team that had left from Udupi also reached Kudachi and received information that the accused was arrested with the joint operation by Belgaum and Udupi police. Information has been received that the accused Arun Chowgale, who was ready to flee elsewhere from Belgaum, has been taken into custody by the police and brought to Udupi.

The Udupi District Police are yet to confirm the arrest.