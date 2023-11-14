Brutal Murder of Mother and Children: Accused will be Arrested within Two Days – Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar

Udupi: State Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar assured the family over the phone that the accused in the case of the brutal murder of the mother and her three children will be arrested within two days.

On Tuesday, November 14 Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar spoke with Noor Mohammed the husband of the murdered woman and father of the children and consoled him and his son.

While speaking with the home minister Noor Mohammed expressed his gratitude to the home minister for consoling his family members. He demanded the arrest of culprits as early as possible.

This incident has created fear among the people of the surrounding Nejar town. The people here have not celebrated Diwali yesterday and have stood by us in our pain. All the communities have extended their support during this difficult time. So justice should be provided to us as soon as possible, said Noor Mohammed.

Responding to his request, the Home Minister said that We have already started the investigation. We will take immediate action in this regard. The Home Minister promised that we would arrest the accused within two days.

Meanwhile district minister in charge Laxmi Hebbalkar also spoke with the bereaved family members over the phone and assured them of all the support from her side.