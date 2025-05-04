BSF intensifies vigilance along India-B’desh border using latest electronic gadgets

Shillong/Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified surveillance along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya using the latest electronic gadgets, an official said on Saturday.

BSF’s Meghalaya frontiers’ Inspector General O.P. Upadhyay said that the BSF has further strengthened its vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border since last year but recently the troops’ vigilance further tightened with the use of latest electronic gadgets.

“Our troops are on highest surveillance round-the-clock. Senior BSF officials also from time to time supervise the intensive patrolling along the frontiers,” he told the media.

Upadhyay said the BSF personnel are taking all preventive measures during the close watch on the borders.

Another BSF official said that after the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, operational activities of the border guarding force have further intensified all along the 1,880-km Bangladesh border with four northeastern states.

Four Indian northeastern states of Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Mizoram (318 km) and Assam (263 km) share an 1,880-km border with Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, in a significant step toward strengthening border security and ensuring the safety of railway assets and passengers, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in close coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Border Security Force (BSF) has started conducting joint patrolling in the sensitive areas along the India-Bangladesh border.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma had said that the joint patrolling of RPF with GRP and BSF was aimed at enhancing surveillance and deterring any untoward incidents along railway tracks that run close to international boundaries.

He said that the joint patrolling was carried out across various divisions under NFR, with a special focus on sectors adjoining the India-Bangladesh border.

The collaborative efforts were undertaken with a spirit of inter-agency coordination and vigilance, the CPRO had said.

The NFR operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.