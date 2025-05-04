Four of family killed as car hits bike in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Four persons, including two children of a family, were killed in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district.

The collision occurred when a car struck a motorcycle carrying two adults and two young children, leading to a fatal accident. The incident took place near a petrol pump in the Rannaud police station area of the district on Saturday.

Following the accident, the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination before being handed over to their grieving relatives. The driver of the car fled the scene immediately after the crash, prompting the police to launch a manhunt to apprehend him, police said.

According to police reports, the deceased were all part of the same family. The victims included the head of the household, his son, and his two granddaughters. They were residents of Khorana village, located within the Rannaud police station jurisdiction.

The deceased have been identified as Kishan Lal, aged 57, his son Siyaram, 30, and his two granddaughters, Kara, 4, and Poonam, 6.

Reports indicate that the tragedy stemmed from a domestic dispute. Siyaram Adivasi had an argument with his wife, after which she left their home along with their daughters and went to her maternal residence. Determined to bring them back, Siyaram and his father, Kishan Lal Adivasi, headed to the Rannaud bus stand in an attempt to reunite their family. However, Siyaram’s wife refused to return with them. Disheartened, Siyaram and his father decided to make their way back to their village with the children. It was during this return journey that the devastating accident occurred, police sources said.

Reports suggest that the vehicle bearing registration number MP06 CA 6045 is owned by a resident of Rannaud and was en route to a wedding celebration. Following the tragic accident, the passengers travelling in the car quickly switched to another vehicle that was trailing behind and departed the scene, the police source said.